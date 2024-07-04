Lucknow Acid Attack: Youth Accused Of Throwing Acid At NEET Girl Student Arrested; Visuals Surface

Lucknow: Days after a young man attacked a NEET female student with acid while she was on her way to a coaching institute for NEET counselling with her brother in Lucknow, the accused youth has now been arrested by the police. Both the student and her brother suffered burn injuries during the attack. After the incident, the police formed sprung into action, formed a team and and launched search for the accused. On July 3, Wednesday, the police arrested the accused after an encounter. The accused was shot in the leg during the encounter. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma and is believed to be a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Watch the visuals of police arresting the accused here

Police have confirmed that the victim has been identified as a resident of Saadatganj and she was standing with her brother near a medical college. At that time, a young man threw acid on both of them, due to which both the brother and sister got injured. A case was registered and a investigation is underway. Four teams of police were engaged to investigate the incident.

Search operation details

To execute the search operation, the search teams used CCTV footage, electronic surveillance and information from informers and others to track whereabouts of Abhishek Verma. As soon as the team received information that the accused traced by an informer near Gulala Ghat, the teams reached the spot and nabbed him. The motive behind the acid attack is still being investigated. Whether who exactly was the target of the accused among the female student and the brother is also yet to be confirmed.