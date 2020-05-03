LS Speaker Om Birla restores order in chaos created by Kota administration and coaching institutes over special train to Bihar

It was utter chaos and a serious administrative failure at Kota Railway station on Sunday when students from Bihar were scheduled to leave for their homes. The district administration had sent a message to around 1000 students and over 2000 students reached the railway station as they had received a message from their coaching institute to do so. Matters escalated to a point where those who had requisite permission from the administration were left out while others were screened and seated in the train. Ultimately Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is the Kota MP, had to intervene and arrange another train so that all those who had reached the station leave for Bihar.

Special trains for the 12 thousand Bihar students have been arranged between May 3 and 6 and the first train was scheduled to leave at 10 am on Sunday for Begusarai. Kota district administration had sent a message to around 1000 students to report at the railway station. However, more than 2000 students reached the railway station and half of them had a message from their coaching institute to report for travel.