Coronavirus lockdown: 2,300 West Bengal students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota board buses

"Around 2,500-3000 students are coming back. They will board the bus this evening. Personnel from our Resident Commissioner's office in Rajasthan have been deployed. The police are coordinating. They will be on the road for three days," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told media persons.

In the meanwhile, at least 70 state transport buses left from Maharashtra on Wednesday morning to bring back students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan. Several students from Maharashtra have been staying at Kota to take coaching classes for the preparation of various competitive entrance examinations after Class 12.

Migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country were on Wednesday allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people.