Stranded in Kota amid lockdown, Assam and Haryana students head back home

Students from Haryana and Assam on Friday left Kota to go to their homes in the buses sent by their state governments. Rajasthan government has been making continuous efforts through communication with various state governments to facilitate the return of the students from different states who had been living in Kota for coaching. Students from Himachal are expected to go home on Saturday.
Total 31 buses were sent by the Haryana government for 843 students living in Kota to pursue coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams. Also 18 buses were sent by the Assam Government to take home 389 students. They were screened before boarding buses that were taking students according to the districts where they live. They were given masks, sanitizers and a meal for the journey.
There was good news for students from Chhattisgarh when Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on Friday to inform that buses are soon being sent to bring home students from the state. The Himachal Pradesh Government has also announced that it would take home its students and buses would be sent for this on Saturday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s office took to Twitter on late Thursday night and said: “The chief minister has urged Chief Ministers of states whose children are still in Kota to make arrangements to take them home. Still there are 11000 students from Bihar, 3000 from Jharkhand, 2500-3000 from Jharkhand and West Bengal, 1800 from Maharashtra and 1000 from Odisha in Kota. Talks are on with Jammu and Kashmir government.”
“Around 18000 students from 5 states and union territories have already reached their homes. 2200 students from different districts of Rajasthan have also been sent home and others are also being sent home,” informed the chief minister’s office.
Gehlot’s office also informed that efforts are being made by the chief minister to bring back migrant labourers, workers and students from Rajasthan stuck in other states.
Meanwhile, with 44 persons being tested positive on Friday the number of positives has gone up to 2008. As per the 2 pm report of the 44 who tested positive; 21 are from Jaipur, 18 are from Kota, 4 from Jhalawar and 1 from Kota. This takes the total number of positives to 1945. On including the 61 evacuees and 2 Italians the cumulative total for the state reaches 2008. Three deaths were reported in the state on Friday taking the total number of death to 31. Total 473 persons who had tested positive are now negative and out of them 193 have been discharged.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)