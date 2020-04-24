Stranded in Kota amid lockdown, Assam and Haryana students head back home

Students from Haryana and Assam on Friday left Kota to go to their homes in the buses sent by their state governments. Rajasthan government has been making continuous efforts through communication with various state governments to facilitate the return of the students from different states who had been living in Kota for coaching. Students from Himachal are expected to go home on Saturday.

Total 31 buses were sent by the Haryana government for 843 students living in Kota to pursue coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams. Also 18 buses were sent by the Assam Government to take home 389 students. They were screened before boarding buses that were taking students according to the districts where they live. They were given masks, sanitizers and a meal for the journey.