Lotus-Printed Shirt & Khaki Trouser For New Parliament Staff: Look At Other Changes Expected

New Parliament Building |

New Delhi: As the special session of Parliament approaches with less than a week to go for the house to gather, reports claim that there would be sweeping changes made in the dress code of security guard staff and in the dress code of secretariat employees of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha as the proceedings are likely to move to the new Parliament building during this special session itself. According to reports, the inauguration of the new parliament building will be done on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Not just a change in the dress code, the security staff of the Parliament will also be given commando training and their safari suits will have to give way to military style camouflage clothing.

Not just the security staff, but also the secretariat employees will see a change in their dress code. The tradition "bandgala" suit will be replaced by Nehru jackets with shirts having lotus logo and khaki coloured trousers.

The marshalls in both the upper house of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and the lower house of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) will be donning a Manipuri turban or Kannada turban, according to reports.

Special Session Of Parliament

The special session of Parliament called from September 18-22, has already led to a number of speculations regarding the agenda for calling the special session. From speculations that the government will make 'Bharat' the official word and omit the word India to 'One Nation One Election' and possibility of women reservation bill and the UCC bill being tabled in the house during the special session of Parliament, rumours have been flying thick and fast.