 Special Session of Parliament To Move To New Building On Sept 19 On Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSpecial Session of Parliament To Move To New Building On Sept 19 On Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi: Report

Special Session of Parliament To Move To New Building On Sept 19 On Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi: Report

Earlier, the INDIA opposition bloc or alliance confirmed that it would be participating in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18-22.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
New Parliament |

New Delhi: The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, said sources.

Earlier, the INDIA opposition bloc or alliance confirmed that it would be participating in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18-22.

There have already been massive speculations regarding the agenda behind calling the Special Monsoon Session. The possible topics have ranged from 'One Nation,One Election' to Women Reservation Bill and Bharat to be used instead of India.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Read Also
Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi After INDIA Bloc Confirms Participation In Special Parliament Session
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give...

WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give...

Chennai Man Notices 1 Biscuit Less In Sunfeast Marie Pack, Escalates Issue To Consumer Forum;...

Chennai Man Notices 1 Biscuit Less In Sunfeast Marie Pack, Escalates Issue To Consumer Forum;...

'Bihar Leaders Watch Porn In Sawan, Check Their Phones': JAP's Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP MP...

'Bihar Leaders Watch Porn In Sawan, Check Their Phones': JAP's Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP MP...

'Sorry, It's An Apology For...': Udhayanidhi Stalin To Reporter On Anti-Sanatan Remarks (WATCH)

'Sorry, It's An Apology For...': Udhayanidhi Stalin To Reporter On Anti-Sanatan Remarks (WATCH)

Top Navy Commanders To Discuss Allowing Indian Dresses In Wardrooms, OIs, And Officers' Mess On...

Top Navy Commanders To Discuss Allowing Indian Dresses In Wardrooms, OIs, And Officers' Mess On...