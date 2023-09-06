Special Session of Parliament To Move To New Building On Sept 19 On Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi: Report

New Parliament |

New Delhi: The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, said sources.

Earlier, the INDIA opposition bloc or alliance confirmed that it would be participating in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18-22.

There have already been massive speculations regarding the agenda behind calling the Special Monsoon Session. The possible topics have ranged from 'One Nation,One Election' to Women Reservation Bill and Bharat to be used instead of India.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

