Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi After INDIA Bloc Confirms Participation In Special Parliament Session

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi on Wednesday regarding the upcoming Special Parliament Session. In her letter, the Congress leader sought PM Modi's reply on the agenda of the session as the party and its allies have no idea about it. She also highlighted a list of issues including JPC probe in the Adani case, territorial tussle between India-China and the urgency for conducting of caste census in Bihar.

Gandhi confirmed the participation of her party and the opposition allies for the greater good of the public. She also stated that she hopes to have constructive cooperation during the session.

The Congress earlier said that they will be attending the special session of Parliament along with their INDIA allies, and Sonia Gandhi will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to know the agenda, and also flagging some pressing issues. She will inform the Prime Minister about the Opposition's demand to discuss a series of issues.

"We (INDIA alliance parties) have decided not to boycott the special session (of the Parliament). This is an opportunity for us to raise the issues of people. It was also decided (in meeting of INDIA alliance leaders on Tuesday) that Sonia Gandhi will write a letter to PM Modi, apprising her of the discussions held in the INDIA alliance meeting," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a press conference.

Details On Parliamentary Strategy Group Meet

The Congress' Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's Parliamentary strategy group. The Congress will not be boycotting the special session that will begin on September 18 and go on till September 22, said reports on Tuesday.

Reports also suggested that during the Parliamentary strategy group meeting, the party MPs, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to attend the special session with a positive agenda.

Discussion On India vs Bharat Row

Meanwhile, according to reports in IANS, during the meeting of the floor leaders at Kharge's residence on Tuesday night over dinner, the leaders also discussed some attempts by the ministers and government officials to use Bharat instead of India. On Tuesday, a controversy broke out over a G20 dinner invitation that described Droupadi Murmu as President of Bharat, instead of President of India. The party source said that the INDIA parties will oppose any move to drop India from the Constitution.

