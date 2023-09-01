Parliament Special Session 2023: One Nation, One Election Will Be On Agenda, Pralhad Joshi Says

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi | PTI

Even while refusing to elaborate the agenda for the special session in the Parliament from September 18 to 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday admitted that there will be a discussion on "one nation, one election," terming it as an evolution of the Indian democracy and asked why the Opposition is scared of it.

"There will be a discussion (on 'one nation, one election') in Parliament. why is the Opposition scared (about it)? Democracy is about evolution; India is the mother of democracy. This is part of evolution," Joshi said.

"In this evolution every new proposal that benefits the nation will be discussed. For now, a committee has been formed and they will give their suggestion and then discussion will be held on the subject. There were simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies till 1967. Now there are polls every few months and it is a huge expenditure. This must be discussed," he said.

Responding to questions from reporters he said, "As far as the special session goes, I will discuss the agenda with you later". The Union government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election' which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Sources said that the committee will explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and NITI Aayog had earlier examined the 'one nation, one election' proposal and submitted reports on the subject. The opposition INDIA bloc that is meeting in Mumbai has, however, opposed the idea of 'one nation, one election' being discussed in the House, Rajya Sabha MP and UBT Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"Today the country is facing farmers' issues, rising unemployment, China's aggression... If the special session will address all these issues, then it's welcomed. If it will be used to divert attention from these issues, then it shows that BJP is nervous. I want to ask them (central govt) as to when will a committee be formed on inflation, corruption, rising unemployment, women's reservation," Chaturvedi noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times pitched the idea of 'one nation, one election'. In November 2020, while addressing a conference of presiding officers he said, “One nation, one election is not only a subject of debate but a necessity for India. There is an election in India every month, which hampers development. Why should the country waste so much money?”

