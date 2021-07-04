Loni assault case: Uttar Pradesh police books journalists, Twitter, files chargesheet against 11 people

In connection with an assault on an elderly man in Loni area of Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday has filed a chargesheet against 11 people. According to a India Today report, the police has charged two accused under Gangsters Act, which includes Parvesh Gujjar and Kallu Gujjar, whereas eight others have been booked charged under sections of Indian Penal Code, involving 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult to cause breach of peace), 506 (intimidation), 295(A) (deliberate act to intend outrage religious feelings), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly).

In the case, according to report, around 24 persons have been made witnesses in the case which came to light after a video went viral in which an elderly citizen was being beaten up.

However, the chargesheet does not include Umaid Phelwan, who has been booked under National Security Act. A separate chargesheet will be filed against him.

The report further states that the UP police has also booked journalists and Twitter over spreading false information, which is part of ongoing probe.