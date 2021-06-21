Loni incident: Police issues fresh notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to appear in person on June 24

Earlier in the day, Maheshwari had offered to join through video conference the Ghaziabad police probe into the circulation of a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly Muslim man on the social media platform, officials said.

Manish Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad police on June 17 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

"The Twitter India MD has responded and offered to join the probe via video call for the time being. He has assured of his cooperation with the police," Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja told news agency PTI.

"Twitter India officials have also provided the police with some information and clarifications on the issue. In light of this information, we are going to send another notice to relevant officials of Twitter India," Raja said.

For the uninitiated, the UP Police on June 16, filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident. In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)