Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejects demand of minister, says there will be no adjournments

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday rejected a demand by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to adjourn the House over remarks made by Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan, asserting that there will be no forced adjournments in the lower house of Parliament.

The Speaker made the remarks after Reddy said that the country had witnessed Azam Khan's remarks and urged the Speaker to go inside (his chamber), scrutinise the record and then return to the House and listen to its members. "Honourable member, please listen, the House is not going to be adjourned. It will be the history of this Lok Sabha that the House is not to be adjourned. Is it alright," he said.

Following this, the Speaker asked Samajwadi Party member Akhilesh Yadav to speak. Earlier, when the bill to repeal obsolete laws was being introduced in the House the Speaker had agreed with Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee that new laws should be brought to replace British-era laws. "I agree with you. The House should try that the British era laws are made into laws in a new form," he said.