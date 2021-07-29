Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses disappointment over ruckus in House, promises stern action

Earlier on Wednesday, several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times about yesterday's events, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the incident was very painful and against the norms of the House. "Whatever happened yesterday was against the basic ethics of the House. If there are any complaints, then they should come to my chamber with the issues,” Birla added.

On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others had thrown business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair. A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19, has largely been unstable and chaotic and has witnessed many adjournments due to ruckus created by MPs over farm bills, the Pegasus controversy.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills before the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 were passed without debate.

(With inputs from Agencies)