Lok Sabha Security Breach: Know All About Visitors' Pass & Parliament Protocol On Layers Of Safety

New Delhi: Sensational scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 13) when two men jumped and entered the area where the Members Of Parliament (MPs) sit in the Lower House. The two man also opened smoke/gas canisters leading to yellow smoke emitting in the Lok Sabha.

The matter raised serious questions over the security in place to avoid and deal with such situation. That the incident took place on December 13, the day when the anniversary of attacks on India's Parliament is observed, brought the focus back on security measures in the Parliament.

That the two accused entered inside the Parliament using a visitors' pass is now public knowledge. However, this asks for answers on what is the procedure for a visitors' pass and on what conditions is a person allowed to meet a member inside the Parliament.

The Sectional Manual Of Office Procedure (SMOP) of Parliament Security Service, mentions on the issue of 'Casual Entry Passes' to visitors, "Security Officer, Rajya Sabha Reception will not issue passes to any visitor without getting written clearance from authorized Official of the concerned party office. Staff will keep in touch with the personal staff of Ministers/Senior Officers/Party Offices and shall ascertain that the pass is issued only to genuine visitor for whom the written request has been received."

Visitors wishing to meet Member

"In case a visitor wants to meet a Member, Rajya Sabha, a slip is sent to the Lobby Assistant and instructions of the concerned Member are ascertained before issue of the visitor's pass upto the Notice Office where he can meet the Member," says the government manual.

"The computerized photo entry pass is issued after the particulars of the visitors are entered in the computer kept in the Reception Office for official purpose. The Casual entry permit must be got signed from the person whom the visitor was permitted to see and the same must be returned to the Security Staff posted at the exit gate," according to the procedure, as mentioned by the government in the manual.

Parliament Security Service At A Glance

The Parliament Security Service of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat look after the security set-up in Parliament House Complex. Director (Security), Rajya Sabha Secretariat exercises operational control over Parliament Security Service, Rajya Sabha, and the administrative authority vests with Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The additional Secretary (Security) of Lok Sabha Secretariat is the overall in charge of the entire Parliament Security including Parliament Security Service of Secretariats, Delhi Police, ITBP, CRPF, etc.

Parliament Security Service staff, being totally unarmed performs security duties for safeguarding the historical and prestigious Parliament House Complex, Hon’ble Members and VVIPs.

Identities of the accused

Out of the six, two people are on the run. The identity of the six accused has not been established, yet.

Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, UP and Manoranjan D from Mysuru, Karnataka, entered inside the Parliament. Two others who popped smoke outside were Neelam from Jind, Haryana and Amol Shinde from Latur, Maharashtra. The man whose house where the security breach was planned is from Gurugram and has been identified as Lalit Jha. Lalit Jha and the unidentified accused are currently on the run.