Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sittings from 11 am in second half of Budget Session

With a decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Parliament will resume its normal schedule for second part of the Budget Session beginning March 14, sources said.

A discussion on the seating arrangement was done by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker and it has been decided that the Houses will function simultaneously and the sitting will begin from 11 am.

However, it has been decided that the two Houses will use the chambers and galleries as was the case earlier.Apart from decline in cases, there has been a rise in COVID-19 vaccination including for those who are eligible to get the precaution dose to allow the resumption of parliament with normal timings.

The secretariats of the two Houses have done a detailed review on the vaccination of the staff.

The two Houses had segregated timing during the first half of budget session which began on January 31. The sittings were held under COVID-19 protocols.

The parliament sessions had earlier seen some curtailment in view of COVID-19 situation.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST