Navi Mumbai: NMMC to close down COVID-19 dedicated call centre and war room

With Covid-19 cases dropping each day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to close the call centre and ward created to tackle a number of issues during first and second wave of the pandemic. The war room had helped citizens in getting ICU beds and Oxygen during second wave.

The number of active cases of Covid under NMMC is 140 and daily new cases have come down to single-digit. As people hardly use the system, the civic chief held a meeting and decided to close the war room and call entre and release staffs to their respective departments.

In order to trace the infected and reach out to isolated or quarantined persons, the call centre set used to make around 5,000 calls every day. The executives ensure that each and every person isolated or quarantined at home must be at home, and take their health status.

They used to reach out to isolated people at home over the phone at least twice a day.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:50 AM IST