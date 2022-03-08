Navi Mumbai: PMC collects Rs 1.6 lakh fine over single-use plastics

In just two months of the year, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected over Rs 1.6 lakh fine from people using single-use plastics, which are banned in the state.

The fine was collected during a drive conducted at various shops across the city. There is a ban on single-use plastic in the state and the civic body is one of the civic bodies that implemented it without any delay.

However, due to a lack of support from citizens, single-use plastics are still used.

According to officials, the civic body is focusing on environmental protection and keeping the city clean. Even the civic body had recently appointed an agency to provide clean-up marshals across the city. The clean-up marshals will ensure the cleanliness of the city and collect fines from people littering the city.

They will also assist the civic body in taking action against single-use plastics. “In the first two months of 2022, we have already collected fines of Rs 1.6 lakhs and seized hundreds of kg banned plastic,” said an official from PMC.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:39 AM IST