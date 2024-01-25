Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil, BJP Goes Into Full Election Mode, PM Narendra Modi Seeks Citizens' Inputs For Manifesto

BJP led by PM Modi | Facebook

New Delhi, January 25: While everything is not well in opposition's INDIA bloc, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gone into election mode completely. The INDIA bloc is struggling to strike a deal on seat-sharing between its many partners. On the other hand, the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are said to be in final stages.

On Thursday, January 25, the BJP launched its poll campaign, along with a theme song and a new slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Titled "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai", BJP's video song showcased how PM Narendra Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

In addition to releasing the video song, PM Modi urged citizens to send their inputs for BJP's manifesto for the upcoming general elections. "I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Share your thoughts on the NaMo App. I look forward to meeting some of the contributors myself in the future," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

NDA Seat-Sharing Talks In Final Stages

The BJP has reportedly drawn up it plans about the seats it wants to contest or give to its NDA allies. The seat-sharing talks among NDA partners are in final stages in Karnataka, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra. According to a report, the BJP could announce candidates for several seats much ahead of the announcement of poll schedule for the next general elections. These seats include constituencies in south and east where the BJP either lost or is not so strong. At least 160 Lok Sabha seats have been identified where the party is weak.

INDIA Bloc On Verge Of Collapse?

While the BJP has set a target to win 400 plus seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA block, presided by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is struggling to keep its flock together. INDIA bloc partner and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has announced her party will contest the general elections alone in West Bengal. In Punjab too, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to go solo in the Lok Sabha polls. All is also not week between Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and RJD - both INDIA bloc partners - in Bihar.

In Maharashtra, the seat-sharing talks between the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) - hit roadblock when the grand old party rejected the demand for 23 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats made by Uddhav's party. The three parties are meeting again on January 25 to get consensus. It remains to be seen if the INDIA bloc will survive till the Lok Sabha polls.