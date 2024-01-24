MP: BJP To Focus On Ram Temple During Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on Ram temple during its campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

Whatever the campaign plan the party is going to make, will centre round the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya.

The party’s cluster in-charges and leaders will hold a meeting over how to take the issue to voters.

The proposed meeting will discuss the LS election agenda and make a strategy. The leaders will also discuss the project to take people to Ayodhya for a Darshan of Ram Lalla.

People of each Lok Sabha constituency will be taken to Ayodhya. The party organisation and the government plan to work together on it.

The state government is also planning to take the people to Ayodhya as part of its Tirthdarshan Yojna.

The programme may be launched before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election is in force.

The BJP has appointed seven cluster in-charges. They are deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Vishvas Sarang, legislator Bhupendra Singh and former minister Narottam Mishra.

These leaders have been given responsibility for ensuring the party’s victory in the seats for which they have been made in-charges.

These leaders will spend most of the time in the LS constituencies.

The party’s central leadership told the cluster in-charges that each of them should raise ground workers to ensure the party's win.

The BJP may release its first list of candidates next month. So the names of the party candidates for a few LS seats may come to light.

-People of each Lok Sabha constituency will be taken to Ayodhya.

-The state government is also planning to cover Ayodhya under Tirthdarshan Yojna.