'Avoid Visiting Ram Temple': PM Modi Tells Cabinet Ministers Amidst Heavy Rush In Ayodhya

During the Cabinet meeting held today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended that all his cabinet colleagues abstain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple at present. The PM proposed that, considering the substantial crowd and to avoid inconveniencing the public due to VIPs with protocols, Union Ministers should schedule their visits to Ayodhya in March, according to government sources.

5 lakh devotees visit on first day

This comes after the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on January 23, 2024, witnessed an massive rush of approximately 500,000 visitors on its inaugural day open to the public. The crowd continued to swell throughout the day, becoming challenging to manage by the afternoon.

Visuals depicted a large assembly at Rampath, where devotees gathered to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The unveiling of Ram Lalla's face took place on Monday (January 22) during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the temple.

VIDEO | Heavy rush of devotees being witnessed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir as it opens for the general public, a day after the Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/AspKBHKkiE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Timings extended amidst massive rush

In light of the substantial influx of devotees at the temple, officials have prolonged the visiting hours, enabling devotees to attend until 10 pm. To ensure a seamless flow of pilgrims, media entry within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been limited for the day.

Moreover, access for vehicles on specific roads leading to the temple has been temporarily suspended, necessitating devotees to approach on foot. A comprehensive security plan, involving personnel from the UP Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and private security guards, has been put in place, with over 8,000 police officers assigned for crowd management.