Third Vande Bharat Train Set For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route Undergoes Final Trials With Enhanced Features

Picture of a trail run of the Next-Gen Vande Bharat Express successfully conducted from ICF, Chennai to Padi and back on Friday | FPJ

Third Vande Bharat train of the county , which will be likely to be introduced on Mumbai Ahmedabad route is ready for final trials . On Friday, the newly designed Vande Bharat train (rake) left ICF’s (Integral Coach Factory located in Chennai) furnishing division to undergo 15000 km of trials before induction in the Indian Railways’ network.

According to ICF officials, new Vande Bharat train is not only energy-efficient but also has better passenger amenities and safety features compared to Vande Bharat trains running between New Delhi- Varanasi and New Delhi- Katra.

"Currently, two Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country, one is running between New Delhi- Varanasi other is between New Delhi- Katra . This will be third Vande Bharat train of the country " ICF officials. When contacted a senior officer of WR, he said "We received a allotment letter of Vande Bharat train but arrival date of rake is not confirmed yet " Earlier on Friday Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, visited Integral Coach Factory ,Chennai on Friday and inspected the train.

Vaishnaw also went for a short inspection on board the Vande Bharat Express arrival cab along with ICF officials and also inspected the interiors of the coaches including the driver cab. He said that the train will now be sent for testing of about 15,000 kilometers. All tests such as static, dynamic, oscillation, etc., will be carried out. "It is a good news, after a wait of nearly four years, happiness and excitement at ICF as the third rake of Train 18/Vande Bharat express has been made ready. I hope some areas, like seating in Economy Class and finish of the interiors have been improved. I also hope this rake, and the ones to follow, shall be deployed on routes where its inherent USP of faster acceleration can be exploited to reduce travel time, if it is between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, it must be time-tabled to do the journey in less than 5 hours as it has faster acceleration, otherwise, I would consider this increase in acceleration meaningless. Another issue which needs attention is for ICF to start work on Sleeper version Train 18 which was started in 2018 but later abandoned" said Sudhansu Mani , former General Manager of ICF and leader of the team who created first Vande Bharat Train.

Asked about the difference between newly designed this rake and 1st rake of Vande Bharat ICF officials said, " Newly designed rake has better acceleration/deceleration capacity, which will be able to reach at the speed of 160 Kmph is just 140 seconds as compared to 145 seconds earlier."

New train has 4 platform side cameras including rear view cameras outside the coach instead of 2 earlier. In addition to that it has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control by using higher efficiency compressor with UV lamp for germ free supply of air.

This was not there in the earlier version. This train has bigger passenger information and infotainment system of 32” in every coach instead of 24” earlier and it also has Better Coach Control Management System for monitoring Air-Conditioning, communication and feed back to control centre/maintenance staff through GPRS. Apart from that new train also has Better flood proofing for under-slung electrical equipments that will withstand floods up to a height of 650 mm as against 400 mm earlier