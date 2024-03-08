Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats

Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

The All India Congress Committee finally declared the candidate list for Lok Sabha polls from Chhattisgarh. Out of 11, it declared candidates on six prominent seats that included prominent figures like one Chief Minister and two former ministers of Baghel government.

As for the AICC list Bhupesh Baghel will fight election from Rajnandgaon seat. The seat is the electoral district of three times CM cum present speaker of Chhattisgarh State Assembly Raman Singh. On the very seat BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Santosh Pandey is fighting the election.

Meanwhile, against BJP’s firebrand leader cum Minister Brijmohan Agarwal, Congress gave ticket to former MLA cum youth leader Vikash Upadhyay. Congress refused to disturb the seat of MP Jyotsana Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition Mahant Charan Das Mahant. Former Urban Development Minister Shiv Deharia has been given ticket from Janjgir Champa meanwhile Rajendra Sahu will fight from Durg seat. However, former Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was assigned to fight Lok Sabha election from Mahasamund seat which is also Sahu dominated area.

The way Congress distributed the ticket seemed to be a wise distribution but Baghel's impact was not ignored.