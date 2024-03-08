 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats

The way Congress distributed the ticket seemed to be a wise distribution but Baghel's impact was not ignored.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhupesh Baghel | PTI

The All India Congress Committee finally declared the candidate list for Lok Sabha polls from Chhattisgarh.  Out of 11, it declared candidates on six prominent seats that included prominent figures like one Chief Minister and two former ministers of Baghel government.

As for the AICC list Bhupesh Baghel will fight election from Rajnandgaon seat. The seat is the electoral district of three times CM cum present speaker of Chhattisgarh State Assembly Raman Singh. On the very seat BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Santosh Pandey is fighting the election.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges Of Fake Encounter In Koyelibeda, Demands Judicial Inquiry
article-image

Meanwhile, against BJP’s firebrand leader cum Minister Brijmohan Agarwal, Congress gave ticket to former MLA cum youth leader Vikash Upadhyay. Congress refused to disturb the seat of MP Jyotsana Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition Mahant Charan Das Mahant.  Former Urban Development Minister Shiv Deharia has been given ticket from Janjgir Champa meanwhile Rajendra Sahu will fight from Durg seat. However, former Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was assigned to fight Lok Sabha election from Mahasamund seat which is also Sahu dominated area.

The way Congress distributed the ticket seemed to be a wise distribution but Baghel's impact was not ignored.    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Offers Peace Deal To Naxals

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Offers Peace Deal To Naxals

Gujarat: AAP Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Exposes Alleged Teacher Recruitment Scam In State

Gujarat: AAP Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Exposes Alleged Teacher Recruitment Scam In State

Gujarat: 550 'Yuva Sansad' To Discuss On Uniform Civil Code In Mock Parliament In Gandhinagar

Gujarat: 550 'Yuva Sansad' To Discuss On Uniform Civil Code In Mock Parliament In Gandhinagar

West Bengal: CBI Raid Sheikh Shahjahan & His Associates’ Houses

West Bengal: CBI Raid Sheikh Shahjahan & His Associates’ Houses

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announce Candidates For 6 Seats