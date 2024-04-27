Unity In Diversity: 1,500 Members Of Sikh Community Join BJP In Presence Of Party President J P Nadda; Video

New Delhi: Several members of the Sikh community joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh in Delhi on Saturday. The event was held in the presence of the party's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, and was attended by BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the new party members and highlighted the BJP's aim to secure all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi in the upcoming elections.

#WATCH | Several people from the Sikh community in Delhi joined the BJP party in the presence of party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. pic.twitter.com/aq4RVK8gQk — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

VIDEO | Several members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) join the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Tarun Chugh.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/kgU9JVmTLD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2024

Statements Given By Virendra Sachdeva

"I humbly welcome all my brothers on behalf of my party. We will win all seven seats in Delhi and fulfill the resolve to make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time," Sachdeva said.

Praising the Sikh community, Sachdeva said, "Whenever we talk about the history of the Sikhs, wherever there is bravery, courage, compassion, and kindness, rest assured, there will be a Sikh behind it."

He further emphasized the historical role of the late Guru Gobind Singh.

"Late Guru Gobind Singh, who created and nurtured the Sikhs, had a mission to fight against oppression and tyranny. Their purpose is to cultivate compassion and kindness in society. Today, the entire Sikh community, united under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is determined to make India a developed nation, contributing to the country's progress," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also lauded the Sikh community for its unwavering support in times of national crisis, stating, "In this courageous group, whenever the nation or society faces a crisis, the Sikh community has always stepped forward to protect and save the entire society."

Statements Given By Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Speaking at the event, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Sikh community members are supporting PM Modi because on one side there's a horrifying 55-year-long period when Sikhs were labeled as terrorists, and on the other side there is PM Modi's governance where those responsible for the Sikh massacres were put in jail.

Honoured to welcome 6 sitting DSGMC members, 1 former DSGMC member & 1500 Sikh office bearers from Singh Sabha & other Sikh organizations into the BJP family today in the esteemed presence of @BJP4India National President @JPNadda Ji

Their support and faith in @narendramodi Ji’s… pic.twitter.com/MlqlNX6sJC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (मोदी का परिवार) (@mssirsa) April 27, 2024

"People ask me why Sikhs are supporting Modi ji. They are supporting him because, on one hand, there's a horrifying 55-year-long period when Sikhs were labeled as terrorists, when Sikhs were labeled as killers, and when, by using these labels, people gained power and then rewarded those who killed Sikhs by giving them positions of power. But after Modi ji came to power, those who were responsible for the Sikh massacres were put in jail, and those who loved Sikhs, Modi ji embraced them and said, 'Without you, India's culture and India's identity are incomplete.' This is Modi ji's love," Sirsa Said.

आज भाजपा मुख्यालय में भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हुए दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधन कमेटी के सदस्यों को संबोधित किया। आप सभी का भाजपा परिवार में हार्दिक स्वागत है।



सिख भाईयों ने राष्ट्र की एकता और अखंडता के लिए अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देकर हमारे सांस्कृतिक वैभव और अस्मिता की रक्षा… pic.twitter.com/WMAbdAAzYe — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) April 27, 2024

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the electoral process. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, 2024.