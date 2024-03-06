Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges Of Fake Encounter In Koyelibeda, Demands Judicial Inquiry

A delegation of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee members headed State President Deepak Baij handing a memorandum to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | FPJ

A delegation of Congress party headed by State President Deepak Baij, handed over a memorandum to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday and demanded time bound judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge in the alleged encounter occurred under the limits of Koyalibeda Police station of Kanker district of Bastar division.

Congress doubted the veracity of the encounter and termed it fake and demanded higher level impartial probe in the Koyalibeda encounter case.

It has been claimed that an encounter took place between Naxals and police teams in Koyelibeda police station area of Kanker district police on February 25.

After the incident, serious questions were raised by the local tribal villagers and families whose members were gunned down in the so-called encounter.

Congress said in the memorandum that all the three people, who were killed in the encounter, were not Naxalites rather they were innocent tribal villagers. Families also produced the slain members legal identity documents such as bank passbook, Aadhar card, MGNREGA card, PAN card, Voter ID cards and termed the police story of encounter, a fake narrative.

The family members of the deceased Anil Hidko, Rameshwar Negi, Suresh Teta claimed that these people left their home with ration to arrange ropes for plucking of tendu leaves. The plucking season starts in April and the people living in forest areas are aware of it. Before they returned home safely, we heard the news that they were killed in a police encounter. My husband was not a Naxal but police killed him branding him Naxal, we need justice, a woman whose husband was killed narrated the horrific tale. Congress memorandum also mentioned these spine chilling details.

“The complaints of the villagers are very serious and sensitive in nature as the allegations were levelled against the police, we need an impartial probe," Dipak Baij said.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, we demand a high-level impartial probe in this fake encounter case, he said.

In the high level delegation which met the governor, Former MLAs Dhanendra Sahu, Satyanarayan Sharma, Jaisingh Agrawal, Amitesh Shukla, former Rajya Sabha Member Chhaya Verma, AICC Secretary Vikas Upadhyay, In-charge State Congress General Secretary Malkit Singh Gaindu, State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla and other Congress leaders were part of it.