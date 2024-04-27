Priyanka Gandhi Lambasts PM Modi As 'Gyani Uncle' In Fiery Rally At Gujarat's Valsad

Valsad: During her debut public address in Valsad, Gujarat, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric and policies, capturing the attention of many. Gandhi criticised Modi's alleged dissemination of misinformation and highlighted the pressing issues facing India's populace, from pension schemes to women's empowerment, while referring to the Prime Minister as 'Gyani Uncle'.

Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress leader, made a powerful debut in the political landscape of Gujarat's Valsad. Her speech captivated the audience with its passion and resonance. Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading misinformation and disregarding the well-being of ordinary citizens. He targeted Modi's approach to governance and election tactics.

Priyanka Gandhi's address was unapologetic

Gandhi's address was direct and unapologetic as she referred to Modi as 'Gyani Uncle', drawing a comparison to an authoritative figure imparting wisdom at a wedding ceremony. She questioned the validity of Modi's statements, specifically his contentious comments regarding Congress' alleged plans to confiscate gold from households using x-ray machines. "The Gyaani Uncle is in a position of authority and yet he is spouting 'bakwas' (nonsense)," Gandhi remarked, raising doubts about the practicality and ethics of such assertions.

The Gyaani Uncle is in a position of authority, yet his words are far from meaningful. His (Modi's) statements are filled with absurdity, as if he expects people to blindly accept them as undeniable truth. We have been in power for 55 years. Can any government actually enforce a scheme where an x-ray machine scans the amount of jewellery in your house and forcibly takes it away from you? Is it possible?" She inquired. She inquired, "Do you trust this Gyani Uncle and his 'Bakwas'?" Can we trust anything that comes out of this uncle's mouth when he's speaking in public? Is he the Prime Minister of this country? Gandhi inquired about the public's opinion on "Gyani Uncle" during a public meeting.Yes, this is referred to as 'Umaar Ka Takaza'."

Priyanka Gandhi on pension schemes

The disparities in pension schemes between Congress and BJP-ruled states were brought to light by Gandhi, who emphasised the challenges faced by marginalised communities such as farmers, tribals, dalits, and women. She expressed her concerns about the Modi government's handling of sexual harassment and violence against women, highlighting incidents like the Hathras case and the harassment of women wrestlers by a BJP MP.

'Don't waste your vote on Gyani Uncle'

The crowd was deeply moved by Gandhi's speech, which emphasised the significance of voting for a future that puts the needs of the people first. She emphasised the importance of voters looking beyond Modi's narrative and prioritising key issues like education, healthcare, employment, and safeguarding democracy. "Don't waste your vote on Gyani Uncle," Gandhi exclaimed, stressing the importance of supporting candidates who prioritise the concerns of the masses. She said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the democracy weak, and attacking the opposition. He is calling us corrupt and only Modi is non-corrupt and pious. Modi has collected huge amount of money and they have ‘Apaar Satta, Apaar Media, and Aapar Dhan. On the other hand, we are fighting for ‘Apaar Truth, Apaar Nyay and Apaar Democracy".

Gandhi's address was filled with strong emotions as she expressed her criticism of Modi's approach to dissent and opposition. She accused him of undermining democracy and consolidating power. She highlighted the stark contrast between Modi's alleged accumulation of wealth and influence and the Congress party's unwavering dedication to truth, justice, and democratic values.