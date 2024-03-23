Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yogi's Strong Stand Against Crime Bolsters BJP's Electoral Prospects In UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File photo

Lucknow: In February last year, the state of Uttar Pradesh was rattled by the brazen daylight murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, an act so audacious it cast doubts on the state's law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's six-year tenure. The opposition targeted the Chief Minister over his claim to ‘zero tolerance’ policy against crime.

Within 24 hours, however, CM Adityanath's firm response in the Vidhan Sabha instilled confidence. 'Miti mein mila denge’, Yogi thundered in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The statement earned the ire of the opposition parties.

Promising to crush criminals, the police swiftly initiated arrests and carried out encounters, reaffirming his government's zero-tolerance stance on organized crime.

A year later, as Yogi Adityanath marks seven years in office, the BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, eyeing a third consecutive term. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing Yogi as the epitome of governance in UP, the BJP's electoral strategy heavily hinges on the state's performance under his leadership.

Efforts to foster a sense of safety among citizens

Experts believe that securing a substantial number of seats in UP is crucial for the BJP's national ambitions. Senior BJP leader and MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak lauded the government's crime crackdown, emphasizing its role in fostering a sense of safety among citizens and attracting investments.

“If people are talking about Uttar Pradesh today, it is because of improvement of law and order. The investments are coming to UP because the businessmen have faith that they are safe now. People can move around even at mid-night without fear because of the confidence of people on Yogi Adityanath’s rule,” he said

Challenge for BJP to maintain momentum

However, political analyst Ramesh Dixit noted the BJP's electoral trajectory in UP, highlighting the challenge of maintaining momentum. “The efficacy of the government's stringent policies remains to be seen. Government may claim moon, but people are the best judge and give their judgement on the polling day,” he said.

Police data reveals a robust crackdown on crime, with 197 criminals killed and thousands arrested in encounters since April 2017. Additionally, assets worth billions seized from criminal syndicates underscore the state's concerted efforts to curb organized crime.

UP's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, emphasized the force's commitment to upholding law and order. Notable convictions, including high-profile cases against notorious criminals, showcase the state's resolve in combating crime.

Crackdowns on narcotics and illicit liquor

Furthermore, crackdowns on narcotics and illicit liquor highlight the government's multifaceted approach to tackling criminal activities.

As Uttar Pradesh emerges as a pivotal battleground in the upcoming elections, Yogi Adityanath's uncompromising stance on law enforcement is poised to be a defining factor in the BJP's electoral fortunes.