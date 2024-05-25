Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi Critic Subramanian Swamy Reveals Whom He Voted For In 6th Phase Of Polling; Expects Him To Win

Subramanian Swamy | Photo: PTI

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy cast his vote early Saturday morning in East Delhi's Nizamuddin area as the Union Territory of Delhi votes for all its 7 constituencies.

After casting his vote, the former Rajya Sabha MP took to X to reveal his choice. "I have cast my vote just now for the BJP candidate and former East Delhi Deputy Mayor Malhotra. I expect he will win," tweeted Swamy around 7:20 a.m. on May 25.

I have cast my vote just now for the BJP Candidate and former East Delhi Dy Mayor Malhotra. I expect he will win. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 25, 2024

Notably, two days before the polling, Swamy had praised the BJP candidate in a post.

"This coming Saturday, I shall vote for the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha (East Delhi), former Deputy Mayor Harsh Malhotra. He has a good record of service to the public and deserves to be a Lok Sabha MP. I live in East Nizamuddin," wrote Swamy on Thursday, May 23.

This coming Saturday I shall vote for the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha, ( East Delhi), Fmr Deputy Mayor Harsh Malhotra. He has a good record of service to public, and deserves to be Lok Sabha MP. I live in East Nizamuddin. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2024

After the BJP leader revealed his choice, many on social media praised him for his loyalty to the party.

"Apart from criticising MODI day and night, your heart and soul still beat for the greater cause of the NATION and HINDUTVA. This is a matter of great CONSCIENCE. That's something that must get fair recognition from the nation," wrote a user.

Another user asked him why he constantly criticises the Modi government.

Meanwhile, a third user requested him to upload a picture of himself with an inked finger.

It is worth noting that, on many occasions, Subramanian Swamy has expressed his bitterness towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few days ago, in one social media post, Swamy stated that he wants the BJP to come back to power without Narendra Modi. He has been vocal against PM Modi's stance on the border issue with China.

BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra is contesting against AAP's Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi constituency.

In 2019, cricketer Gautam Gambhir emerged victorious from the seat, defeating Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi Marlena.