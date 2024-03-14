Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay-Ashok Chavan Hold Back To Back Meetings

Sanjay Nirupam | ANI Photo

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan is now a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP. It was widely expected that many Congress leaders would join the BJP in his stead. Now, his gameplan is beginning to unfold, according to sources. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have both staked claim to the northwest constituency. But Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced the candidature of Amol Kirtikar even before the seat allotment was announced. Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress had expressed his displeasure at this development. Since his meeting with Ashok Chavan, there has been a back-and-forth discussion.

In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, political activities have picked up pace, and the BJP has started preparations in Mumbai, for five seats in all, taking only one seat from the Shinde group. Of these five, Piyush Goyal has been nominated from north Mumbai and Mihir Kotecha from northeast Mumbai. It remains to be seen who the allotees for the remaining three seats will be.

Ever since the Thackeray group declared Amol Kirtikar as its candidate in the northwest Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, former MP and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam expressed his staunch opposition to Kirtikar’s candidature. Even as talks of the possibility of a dispute over this seat in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, former MP Nirupam met his erstwhile party colleague Ashok Chavan on Wednesday. This has sparked intense discussion about whether Nirupam is on his way back to the BJP. But both leaders rejected this possibility. Now, it is being said that the announcement of Kirtikar’s candidature may prove costly for the MVA.

Secret meeting with Ashok Chavan

Nirupam spoke of a secret meeting with Ashok Chavan, considerably stirring up the MVA pot with his disclosure. However, both leaders said that it was a friendly meeting. According to Nirupam, “Ashok Chavan is my old friend. We met for an occasion. Therefore, this visit should not be interpreted as political. Chavan also has old ties with the Congress. This is why meetings keep happening.” Regardless, it is being speculated that political calculation has motivated this meeting.

Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, shock before arrival? The Nirupam-Chavan tête-à-tête has fuelled speculation about whether Nirupam will drop a bomb before Rahul Gandhi’s Nyaya Yatra arrives in Mumbai. The BJP has no candidate in North-West Mumbai. This could be why an impending Nirupam crossover seems a likely prospect, according to political pundits.