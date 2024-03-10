Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Questions Alliance Ethics As Thackeray Announces Shiv Sena Candidate For Mumbai-North West Lok Sabha Seat

Sanjay Nirupam | Facebook/SanjayNirupam

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced Amol Kirtikar as his party candidate from Mumbai-North West Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam asked if it was violation of alliance dharma or a deliberate attempt to humiliate Congress.

Amol is the son of Gajanan Kirtikar, former close aide of Thackeray. The MP joined Eknath Shinde group during the split but his son Amol remained with Thackeray.

Nirupam said, “Chief of the leftover Shiv Sena announced his candidate as MVA nominee from Mumbai-North West. Despite having over two dozen meetings, the seat-sharing deal of MVA hasn't been finalised yet. I am told that whatever 8-9 seats are pending, this constituency is one of them. In such a situation, Thackeray visits Shiv Sena Shakha of Nagardas Road in Andheri and announces the name of the candidate. It is not proper. Ethics of MVA are not followed by the leader.”

The Congress leader also raised serious allegations against Amol Kirtikar, claiming his involvement in the 'khichdi scam'. “The candidate announced yesterday is an accused in the khichdi scam. He took a bribe from a supplier. How can the Congress workers participate in the poll campaign of a person who is involved in the khichdi scam of BMC.”

“The is the original seat of the Congress, so the Shiv Sena leader should withdraw his statement of declaring the name of Amol Kirtikar,” he said.

“Senior Congress leaders told me to start preparation for that seat and suddenly the name of another candidate has been declared on the 'Naka' of Andheri.” He added.

Mumbai Congress president Versha Gaikwad posted on X that talks within MVA about seat sharing are in the last phase and no decision on the seat sharing has been taken yet.