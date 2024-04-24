Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Proposing Reservation For Minorities, Diluting Dalit & Tribal Quotas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress party of diluting the reservation of Dalits and tribals to earmark quota for specific minorities based on religion.

Addressing his last election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "As soon as the Congress came to power at the Centre in 2004, one of its first initiatives was to facilitate Muslim reservation in Andhra Pradesh. This was a pilot project that the Congress wanted to implement nationwide. Between 2004 and 2010, the Congress made four attempts to introduce Muslim reservation in Andhra Pradesh, but due to legal hurdles, the plans were not realised."

Slamming the opposition for going against the Constitution to indulge in "appeasement politics", PM Modi asserted, "The truth is that when the Congress and the INDI Alliance were in power, they wanted to grant reservation to one section of the society by cutting into the quotas meant for Dalits and backward classes, which is completely against the Constitution. The reservation rights that Dr Babasaheb gave to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, the Congress and the INDI Alliance wanted to give them to specific minorities based on religion."

The Prime Minister asked the Congress whether it would categorically state that reservation for Dalits and tribals would not be reduced to accommodate the Muslims. "Amid these conspiracies of the Congress, Modi is giving you an open guarantee. The reservation for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals will not end, nor will it be distributed in the name of religion," said the PM.

In the rally organised at Uniyara block of Tonk - Sawai Madhopur Loksabha seat, Modi reiterated his charge that the Congress, if voted to power, will conduct a wealth survey to seize the assets of the people and their life-long savings. He said,"Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people. When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing me. I want to know from the Congress why they are so afraid of truth. Why is the Congress hiding its agenda and policies? When you have framed a policy then accept it, we are ready to fight with you."

PM Modi further said, "As we speak on Hanuman Jayanti today, I'm reminded of a recent instance from Congress-ruled Karnataka, where a shopkeeper was brutally beaten simply because he was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa. You can imagine... that under Congress rule, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa has becomea crime."

He further added, "Following one's faith is difficult under Congress rule, and Rajasthan has suffered because of this. A few days ago, we celebrated Ram Navami. For the first time since Congress's departure, a peaceful procession was held. During Congress's tenure, Ram Navami celebrations were banned in Rajasthan. The party provided government protection to stone-pelters during processions. In a state like Rajasthan, where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami. But no one in the BJP government dares to question your faith. This is the guarantee of the BJP."

The Prime Minister has held seven election meetings and one roadshow during the two-phase voting in Rajasthan. Modi's speech at a rally in Banswara had triggered a political row on Sunday when he referred to the Congress manifesto and charged that the party was set to redistribute people's wealth to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". He made a similar remark – but skipped the direct reference to Muslims – at an UttarPradesh rally on Monday. And he returned to the theme in Tonk on Tuesday.