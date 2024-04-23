'Do You Know How Many Siblings Atal Bihari Vajpayee Had...,' Akbaruddin Owaisi Slams PM Modi's '6 Children' Remark

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi | File Photo - PTI

AIMIM leader and brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owais, Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed Prime Mister Narendra Modi for his remarks made against Muslims during poll campaign.

Taking a pot shot at PM for his claim that Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators, those who have more children, Akbaruddin Owaisi, while addressing an election rally in Telangana’s Hyderabad, said, "Are we (Muslims) infiltrators and people with many children?... Do you know how many siblings Atal Bihari Vajpayee had... Muslims are the people having many children and Vajpayee and his siblings were 7 in number... Yogi Adityanath and his siblings are 7 in number... Amit Shah and his siblings are also 7 in number. Narendra Modi and his siblings are 6 in number...”

“We are those who have given the Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Char Minar to this nation. We have decorated this nation. We are not infiltrators. We belong to this nation. This nation is ours and will be ours," AIMIM MLA further added.

PM Modi on last Sunday, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party alleging that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children."

"When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra," he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, in what is said to be a precautionary measure, filed his nomination on Monday as a candidate for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency for the upcoming general elections as an alternate party nominee.

Party chief and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi had filed the nomination papers for the same constituency last week.