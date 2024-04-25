Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala's Political Landscape Quiets Down After Intense Campaigning For 2nd Phase

Thiruvanthapuram: The 40-plus days of acrimonious campaigning for the 20 Lok Sabha seats ended on Wednesday with the traditional 'Kottikalasam' where parties used the last two hours dancing to loud drum beats in a final show of strength.

Candidates, including Shashi Tharoor of Congress and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took part in 'Kottikalasam' on platforms hoisted by huge cranes while the CPI-M and the Congress used large earthmovers.

There were skirmishes between political parties at places and between the police and party workers. From 6 pm Wednesday to the end of polling day on Friday, Kerala will remain free of speeches and high-decibel campaigning. Kerala witnessed 80 per cent polling in 2019.

Looking Back

The three fronts - the UDF, LDF, and the NDA claimed their candidates would emerge victorious. Congress leader VD Satheesan said the UDF will score 20/20 as Kerala is fed up with the Left and the BJP. In the last election, the UDF bagged 19 seats.

CPI-M general secretary MV Govindan said the Left parties would script history. While the party stopped short of saying anything against the BJP, Govindan said it will not open its account. The reference to the BJP came after the Left candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Pannian Ravindran, in a blunder, admitted the fight in the state capital is between the Left and the BJP.

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor mockingly said Pannian, "is a good and honest man and what he meant was the fight for the second spot would be between the Left and the BJP." Kerala holds a record of not electing any BJP member to the LS. Amid all the noise and fury, armed Maoists made an entry into a Wayanad village asking people to boycott the election.

Priyanka's Bid

In the same district, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed meetings and tried to make a connect saying people in Wayanad are part of her large family. "You are in our hearts. Do not get deceived by what Modi says. That is all false promises. This election is about saving democracy," she said as she appealed to the people to vote for her brother.

Shah Goes Ballistic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress and the Left parties in Alappuzha. The Communist Party and Congress are perpetuating a cult of violence in Kerala and receiving support from extremist organizations like the PFI and SDPI. He appealed to voters to vote for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran and ensure the voice of the state is heard in Parliament.

"Only when you enable the victory of BJP candidates will the voice of Kerala be heard."

Every vote cast for BJP will strengthen the hands of Modi, he said. Farmers and fishermen in Kerala are eager to progress and this can happen under Modi. He said Kerala has three camps: Communists, coalition of Muslim League and Congress, and NDA. While Communists are diminishing globally and nationally, Congress is on a decline in India. The future belongs to BJP