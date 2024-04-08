Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gujarat BJP Ramp Up Campaign With 5,000 Public Meetings Amidst Rising Tensions |

In the midst of escalating Kshatriya protests and internal discord, the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a bold strategy to bolster its electoral prospects. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the BJP has announced plans to conduct over 5,000 public meetings within a week, aiming to galvanize voter support and fortify its grassroots network.

As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections draws nearer, political parties in Gujarat are intensifying their campaign efforts in a bid to sway voter sentiment. Against a backdrop of simmering protests and internal dissension within the BJP, the party has unveiled an ambitious plan to hold more than 5,000 public meetings in a week, surpassing its previous campaign endeavors.

The decision to ramp up campaign activities comes amidst mounting challenges for the BJP, with protests erupting over candidate selections and internal factionalism threatening to undermine party unity. By organizing an extensive series of public meetings, the BJP aims to reinvigorate its support base and reaffirm its commitment to voters ahead of the electoral showdown.

Top sources within the BJP revealed that the party intends to leverage its extensive network of Shakti Kendras, totaling 12,666 across the state, by combining 3-4 Kendras for each public meeting.

These gatherings will serve as platforms to showcase the developmental achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre over two consecutive terms, highlighting the party's vision for Gujarat's future.

Amidst growing anti-BJP sentiment in Gujarat, the party finds itself grappling with a challenging political landscape marked by heightened activism and dissent.

Recognizing the imperative of reenergizing its cadre and reigniting public enthusiasm, the BJP is banking on the popularity of the Modi family to mobilize support and counter the prevailing wave of discontent.

Gujarat, with its 26 Lok Sabha seats, has traditionally been a stronghold for the BJP, which secured victories in all seats during the past two elections. However, with Congress and AAP forming the I.N.D.I.A alliance to challenge the BJP's dominance, the electoral battleground has become increasingly competitive.

The alliance, comprising Congress with 24 seats and AAP with two seats, is poised to mount a formidable challenge to the BJP's bid for a hat-trick victory.

With six reserved Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, including four for Scheduled Castes (ST) and two for Scheduled Tribes (SC), the electoral dynamics are further complicated.

While the BJP aims to secure a hat-trick of victories, Congress and AAP are determined to disrupt the BJP's winning streak and carve out their share of representation in Gujarat's political landscape.