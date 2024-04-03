Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Stands Firm, Refuses To Withdraw Protest Despite Talks With BJP

Kshatriya Community Stands Firm, Refuses To Withdraw Protest Despite Talks With BJP | X

Tensions escalated in Gujarat as the Kshatriya community maintained their stance, refusing to back down from their protest despite holding discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The core committee meeting of the Rajput community, held on Wednesday, concluded without any resolution, signaling a deadlock in the ongoing dispute.

Following a meeting with BJP state president CR Patil, the Kshatriya community convened at Rajput Bhavan in Gota, where Padminiba Vala from Rajkot and four other women members joined the gathering. Notably, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, BJP's former cabinet minister and veteran leader, was also present.

However, the meeting failed to yield any concrete decision, as the community remained steadfast in their demand for the cancellation of Parshottam Rupala's ticket and a change in the candidate from the Rajkot seat.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama acknowledged the discussions held with the core committee leaders of the Kshatriya community, revealing that both Rupala and the state president had issued apologies during the meeting. However, no breakthrough was achieved, with the community reiterating their insistence on their demands.

Triptiba Raol lamented the current state of politics, emphasizing the descent into low-level politics despite the acceptance of democracy. Karansinh Chavda, the leader of the core committee of the Rajput Samaj, reiterated the community's stance, asserting that the protests would persist until Rupala's candidature was revoked. Chavda emphasized the significance of the decision, highlighting the substantial Rajput population in Gujarat and across the nation.

The protest movement gained momentum as the Maldhari society extended its support to the cause. A meeting of Maldhari leaders held at Premanand Ashram in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, saw the community aligning with the Rajput community's movement. Additionally, the Gopalak Committee announced plans to resume the fight over the implementation of AMC's cattle policy.

Amid the escalating tensions, the central office of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat announced the issuance of application forms on April 6. However, if a resolution remains elusive by that date, the Maldhari community intends to stage a foot march on April 14, culminating in a presentation at the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar on April 15.

The community has pledged to withhold support for the BJP in the elections if their demands regarding the cattle policy implementation are not met. As the standoff between the Kshatriya community and the BJP persists, the political landscape in Gujarat remains fraught with uncertainty.