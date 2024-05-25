Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Gyanesh Kumar Cast Their Votes In Delhi With Family

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (L) & Gyanesh Kumar (R) |

New Delhi: Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by their families, exercised their voting rights in Delhi during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The Director-General of the Media Division at the Election Commission of India shared on X, highlighting the early morning participation of Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and his family in the capital.

"Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also voted early this morning in the Capital, along with family," the tweet said.

Additionally, the tweet stated that Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar set an example by voting early with his family in Phase 6 of the General Elections.

"Setting an example: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar voted early today morning in the Capital in Phase 6 of the General Elections. He was accompanied by family," the tweet reads.

Both Election Commissioners and their family members proudly displayed their inked fingers after casting their votes, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the electoral process. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital began this morning with a total of 162 candidates in the fray.

Number Of Voters In Delhi

There are more than one crore 52 lakh voters in Delhi, out of which 82 lakh are male and around 70 lakh are female voters. More than two lakh 52 thousand young voters will exercise their franchise for the first time.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal are voting today.

Arrangements Made By The Election Commission Of India

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election Commission to ensure smooth and hassle-free voting in these areas. Basic facilities ranging from shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and wheelchairs to electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the State. Some prominent candidates in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangi are among other prominent candidates in the fray.