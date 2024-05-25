Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Who Are The Richest & Poorest Candidates In Phase 6 Of Polls

Voting is currently underway in the sisth phase of general elections across 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning six states and two union territories. On Saturday, May 25, the fate of over 889 candidates will be sealed in voting machines.

58 seats, where polling is currently underway, include 8 seats in Bihar, 10 seats in Haryana, 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh, 6 seats in Odisha, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8 seats in West Bengal, 7 seats in Delhi and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent candidates contesting in phase 4

Manoharlal Khattar, Mehbooba Mufti, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sambit Patra, Maneka Gandhi, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Monoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Raj Babbar, Naveen Jindal are among the prominent contestants in the fourth phase of polling.

Top 10 wealthiest candidates contesting in the 6th phase

BJP candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, is the richest candidate in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with assets worth ₹1,241 crore.

Santrupt Misra, the BJD candidate from Odisha's Cuttack seat, has declared assets worth ₹482 crore in his election affidavit, according to an ADR analysis.

AAP's Sushil Gupta, who is contesting against BJP's Naveen Jindal, is the third richest candidate in the 6th phase, with assets worth ₹169 crore.

0 wealthiest candidates contesting in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections | Source: ADR |

List of poorest candidates

Independent candidate Master Randhir Singh, contesting from the Rohtak constituency in Haryana, has declared the lowest assets in his election affidavit, with just Rs 2. The ADR analysis hasn't revealed the names of candidates who have declared zero assets.

candidates with lowest assets (excluding zero assets candidates)| Source- ADR

Crorepati Candidates party-wise:

According to ADR analysis,out of the 866 candidates, 338 (39%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties, 6 (100%) out of 6 candidates from BJD, 4 (100%) out of 4 candidates from RJD, 4 (100%) out of 4 candidates from JD(U), 48 (94%) out of 51 candidates from BJP, 11 (92%) out of 12 candidates from SP, 20 (80%) out of 25 candidates from INC, 4 (80%) out of 5 candidates from AAP, and 7 (78%) out of 9 candidates analyzed from AITC have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore.

The results of all 543 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on the counting day, which is June 4th.