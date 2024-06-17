Congress Attacks Odisha's Youngest Minister Suryabanshi Suraj After Alleged Video Of Him Drinking With Friends Goes Viral

Suryabanshi Suraj, the youngest minister in the newly formed Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha, is under fire after a purported video of him drinking with his supporters went viral on social media.

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha on June 12, along with others who took the oath as ministers.

The portfolios were distributed yesterday. Suryabanshi was given departments including Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Odia Language, Literature, and Culture.

Soon after the allocation of departments, Suryabanshi came under attack from opposition parties.

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Social Media & Digital Platforms of the Congress party, shared the video on her official handle and wrote, "This is Suryabanshi Suraj. He is a minister in the BJP government of Odisha. His ministries are: Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Odia Language, Literature and Culture."

यह सूर्यबंशी सूरज हैं



ओडिशा की BJP सरकार में मंत्री हैं



इनके मंत्रालय हैं:



• उच्च शिक्षा मंत्रालय

• युवा एवं खेल मंत्रालय

• ओड़िया भाषा, साहित्य और संस्कृति मंत्रालय pic.twitter.com/bOBA1qKVz2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 16, 2024

The FPJ does not verify the viral video.

However, Supriya Shrinate's post has created a divide among netizens, with some demanding Suryabanshi's resignation, saying he doesn't deserve to be a minister, while others defended him, stating that there is nothing wrong in consuming liquor.

One social media user even shared a picture of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi sitting at a table with what appeared to be liquor bottles.

"Such people are not fit to be the education minister! Odisha government should remove them," wrote an user.

Criticising the Shrinate for her post, another user wrote, "What kind of absurd logic is this Supriya ji, if a person is enjoying alcohol sitting on the ground then you have a problem with it. Tell me the truth, don't you drink alcohol? Does Rahul Gandhi not drink alcohol? Yes, you people drink while sitting on a table and chair and consider those who drink while sitting on the ground as small and disgusting."