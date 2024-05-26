Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 61.20% Voter Turnout Recorded In Phase 6 Till Saturday 11:45 PM; West Bengal Leads With 79.47%

Representational Image

New Delhi: The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 58 parliamentary constituencies saw an approximate voter turnout of 61.20 percent as of 11:45 pm on Saturday, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

"The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as polling parties keep returning and will be available PC wise (along with respective AC segments) live at VTR App, as was the case in earlier phases," the Election Commission said in a press release.

Percentage Of Voter Turnout From Highest To Lowest

According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (79.47 percent) followed by Odisha (69.56 percent), Jharkhand (63.76 percent), Haryana (60.4 percent), Delhi (57.67 percent), Bihar (55.24 percent), Jammu and Kashmir (54.30 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (54.03 percent).

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls included eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates were in the fray. Voting for the forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha was also held in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Key Seats In Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Some key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak, and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats.

Stakes are high for the BJP as well as for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase of the election. Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females and 5120 third-gender electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.