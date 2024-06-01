Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 13 Seats For BJP In State

The people of India, who participated in the biggest democratic festival by casting their votes in the general election that concluded on June 1, are eagerly awaiting the results, which will be announced on June 4. Millions of Indians have voted over the last two months in seven phases in the world's largest democracy.

To peek at what might happen to Indian politics in the future, the exit polls have been released as the nation awaits the official result on June 4, giving a summary of the political parties' estimates for seat distribution in the major states and a It remains to be seen if the Narendra Modi-led BJP, will keep power or if the opposition, led by the INDIA coalition, will make a comeback after 2014. As the exit polls close, the nation is filled with anticipation and conjecture.

Odisha, known for its vibrant political landscape and fierce electoral battles, is one of the most watched states in this election, with its 21 constituencies playing a key role, facing strong competition between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the BJP, and the INDIA bloc, with JMM and Congress being its partners in the state.

ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predictions for Odisha

Odisha predicts a fiercely competitive outcome, in the exit polls for the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expected to secure between 8 seats out of the 21 constituencies, according to ABP-CVoter Exit Poll poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 13 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to win around 0 seat, while the others may struggle, possibly securing any seats at all.

Odisha Voters Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Odisha, with a total of 21 constituencies, went to the polls across four phases, with the first phase held on May 13, and the following phases held on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Odisha saw a voter turnout of 75.68 percent in the fourth phase, followed by 73.50 percent in the fifth phase and 74.45 percent in the sixth phase.

2019 & 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha



In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJD maintained its dominance by winning 12 out of 21 seats, marking a decline from its previous tally of 20 out of 21 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP, though not a major player in the state at that time, secured 8 seats in 2019, a substantial gain from 2014, when it secured just 1 seat.

The Congress managed to secure only 1 seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha compared to no seats in 2014.