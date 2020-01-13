Lohri 2020: Wish your loved ones with these thoughtful quotes and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Marking the end of the winter solstice, Lohri is celebrated across India, especially North India with great fervour. The festival is traditionally associated with the harvest of the rabi crops.
The festival is celebrated by Sikh, Punjabi, Sindhi and major Hindu communities, is celebrated every year on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti.
The Lohri celebrations involve lighting up a big bonfire in front of lawns, fields and even roads late at night. Despite chilly winds, the festive mood of Lohri retains its warmth owing to its bonfire celebration.
Here are the best wishes for Lohri and the season of harvest for you to share with friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media. Spread the joy of Lohri with these thoughtful Lohri quotes, messages and images.
"मूंगफली, तिल और गुड लाए आपके जीवन में खुशियाँ,लोहड़ी का प्रकाश कर दे रोशन आप के आने वाले कल को.पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबु, मूंगफली रेबड़ी की बहार,लोहरी का त्यौहार और अपनों का प्यार…थोड़ी सी मस्ती, थोडा प्यार,कुछ दिन पहले से आपको मुबारक होलोहड़ी का त्यौहार, हैप्पी लोहरी"
"May this Lohri bring opportunities to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality! Happy Lohri!"
"Have a rocking time! Balle Balle! Lohri is here, dhol bajao, nachcho gao! Happy Lohri!"
"May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!"LohriThe moon has come fully on the fest day, Smile comes on every face, Reason behind Lohri has come, Celebrate Lohri enjoy Lohri.
"The moon has come fully on the fest day, Smile comes on every face, Reason behind Lohri has come, Celebrate Lohri enjoy Lohri."
"Happy Lohri vekheya sadi yaari,Sawere sawere hi wish maari,Ehnu kehnde ne hushiari,Hun wish karan di tuhaadi hai vaari."
