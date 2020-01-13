Lohri 2020: Wish your loved ones with these thoughtful quotes and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Marking the end of the winter solstice, Lohri is celebrated across India, especially North India with great fervour. The festival is traditionally associated with the harvest of the rabi crops.

The festival is celebrated by Sikh, Punjabi, Sindhi and major Hindu communities, is celebrated every year on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti.

The Lohri celebrations involve lighting up a big bonfire in front of lawns, fields and even roads late at night. Despite chilly winds, the festive mood of Lohri retains its warmth owing to its bonfire celebration.

