Lockdown should be the last resort, focus on creating micro-containment zones: PM Modi to States, UTs

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the States and Union Territories to consider lockdown as the last resort and instead focus creating on micro containment zones. "I urge the States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones," said PM Modi.

Taking cognizance of the ongoing exodus of migrant workers from Maharashtra and Delhi, PM Modi requested the State governments "to urge the workers to stay where they are". "This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are," he added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi said that the country with two 'Made In India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. "Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered," he said. An important decision to vaccinate all those above 18 of years from May 1 was taken by the Central government yesterday, added Modi.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, PM Modi said the focus is on increasing the number of beds in hospitals. "In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built," he added. "The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction," he further said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the situation is different from last year as there was no COVID vaccine in the country or infrastructure to produce PPE kits and other much-needed medical goods.

He noted said the people were undergoing suffering but "we need to fight it out with all our might" and expressed confidence that the coronavirus will be defeated with the combined efforts of the people. The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation, he said.