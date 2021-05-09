Lockdown in 26 states

New Delhi

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown and corona curfew respectively as a large part of the country remained under the stricter curbs due to the raging Covid pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Puducherry will also have a 2-week shutdown starting Monday, while in Karnataka stringent lockdown-like restrictions will come into effect till May 24. On Saturday, Kerala came under a 9-day complete lockdown.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government has imposed a 7-day complete lockdown beginning Monday and Sikkim has lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

Announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the second surge.

Train services have been suspended and wedding ceremonies at public places banned during the period.

In Uttar Pradesh, the curfew was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on Monday.

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, UP, Rajasthan, Andhra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and MP cumulatively account for 82.94% of India's total active cases.