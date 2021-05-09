Lockdown in 26 states

New Delhi
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown and corona curfew respectively as a large part of the country remained under the stricter curbs due to the raging Covid pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.
Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Puducherry will also have a 2-week shutdown starting Monday, while in Karnataka stringent lockdown-like restrictions will come into effect till May 24. On Saturday, Kerala came under a 9-day complete lockdown.
In the Northeast, the Mizoram government has imposed a 7-day complete lockdown beginning Monday and Sikkim has lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.
Announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the second surge.
Train services have been suspended and wedding ceremonies at public places banned during the period.
In Uttar Pradesh, the curfew was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on Monday.
Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.
Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, UP, Rajasthan, Andhra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and MP cumulatively account for 82.94% of India's total active cases.
Gujarat has imposed night curfew (8 pm to 6 am) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.
Goa imposed a curfew on May 9 to 24. It lifted a 4-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.
West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all gatherings.
Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May 7.
Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules on April 30 to May 14.
Arunachal has imposed night curfew for May starting Saturday.
Manipur has imposed curfew in 7 districts beginning May 8 till 17.
J&K has imposed lockdown-like curbs till May 10.
Uttarakhand has reimposed restrictions including light curfew. Curfew was extended in 3 heavy caseload districts of Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till May 10
Himachal has imposed lockdown or “corona curfew” starting May 7 to 16.
Kerala has lockdown from May 8 to 16.
TN will be under lockdown starting May 10 to 24.
Pondy is extending shutdown on May 10 to 24.
Virus Tidbits
- Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies in Odisha hospital
- 75 weddings called off in Kota after campaign by police
- TV journalist Vipin Chandh succumbs to virus
- MP Police book people for wedding without permission, violating rules
- Jharkhand reports 141 more deaths, 6,112 fresh cases
- Delhi Police launches ‘COVI Van Helpline’ for senior citizens
- Odisha logs 10,635 Covid-19 cases, 19 more fatalities
- Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad to check black marketing
- Puducherry registers highest 26 single-day deaths
- Meghalaya reports 11 deaths, 375 fresh cases
