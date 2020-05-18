Lockdown 4.0: Will Amazon and Flipkart deliver packages to your home? Here's what we know

On Sunday, the government extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks in India with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones. The government removed all restrictions on online retail as part of its plan for Lockdown 4.0.

The e-commerce companies were permitted to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential. Which will e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal will resume its services in full-swing.

The Union Home Ministry issued an order in which it said, “all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited" under the fourth phase of the lockdown that ends on May 31.

However, in containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. States and union territories - based on their assessment of the situation - may prohibit certain other activities in various zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, the order added.