Lockdown 4.0: Full list of what is prohibited and what is allowed

On Sunday, the Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday.
India was first put behind doors on March 25. This is the fourth-time the lockdown has been imposed in the country, though, this time certain curbs have been relaxed in areas with limited virus infection to boost the economy.
The new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.
According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."
Here’s a complete list of what is prohibited, what is allowed:
List of activities to be allowed Lockdown 4.0:
* All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
* Hospitality services meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists for quarantine facilities shall be operational.
* Canteens at the bus depot, railway stations and airports will also be operational.
* Restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.
* Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.
* Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.
* All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the government will remain prohibited.
* Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of State(s) and UT(s) involved, except in containment zones.
* Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the States and UT(s), except in containment zones.
* All States/UTs shall allow inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and para-medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances without any restrictions.
* All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargos, including empty trucks.
* Liquor, cigarette, paan shops
* Barber shops
* E-commerce essential and non-essential goods
List of activities to remain prohibited under Lockdown 4.0:
* All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulances and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA will not operate.
* The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities.
* All metro rail services will remain suspended.
* School, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc, will continue to remain shut.
* Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services shall remain suspended.
* All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.
* All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations will not be allowed.
