Lockdown 4.0: Full list of what is prohibited and what is allowed

On Sunday, the Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday.

India was first put behind doors on March 25. This is the fourth-time the lockdown has been imposed in the country, though, this time certain curbs have been relaxed in areas with limited virus infection to boost the economy.

The new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."