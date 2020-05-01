Lockdown 3.0: Will wine shops open in Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad?

The pan-India lockdown has been extended for another two weeks after May 4. While there will be some relaxation for parts of the country, Red zones, otherwise known as hotspots, will not benefit from all of these relaxations.

There is however good news for tipplers in some parts of the country. The Centre has now released updated National Directives for COVID-19 management. And according to these, it would seem that liquor shops are indeed soon going to be open for business.