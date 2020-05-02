The Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government for extending the lockdown by two weeks from May 4 without giving an account of the prevailing coronavirus situation and "failing" to chalk out a roadmap for revival of the economy reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.

"We have nothing to say about the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks as our party has already said that we would go by the Centre's decision on the lockdown," veteran TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy told PTI over phone.

"But the Union government should come out clean on various issues including the exact reasons for extending the lockdown," he said.

He wondered whether the Centre was serious to revive the economy and provide financial package to states to combat adversity due to the pandemic.

Lockdown 3.0: Is Kolkata a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in West Bengal

Full list in West Bengal:

711 - Kolkata - West Bengal - Red Zone

712 - Howrah - West Bengal - Red Zone

713 - 24 Paraganas North - West Bengal - Red Zone

714 - 24 Paraganas South - West Bengal - Red Zone

715 - Medinipur West - West Bengal - Red Zone

716 - Medinipur East - West Bengal - Red Zone

717 - Darjeeling - West Bengal - Red Zone

718 - Jalpaiguri - West Bengal - Red Zone

719 - Kalimpong - West Bengal - Red Zone

720 - Maldah - West Bengal - Red Zone

721 - Hooghly - West Bengal - Orange Zone

722 - Paschim Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone

723 - Nadia - West Bengal - Orange Zone

724 - Purba Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone

725 - Murshidabad - West Bengal - Orange Zone

726 - Dinajpur Uttar - West Bengal - Green Zone

727 - Bankura - West Bengal - Green Zone

728 - Birbhum - West Bengal - Green Zone

729 - Coochbehar - West Bengal - Green Zone

730 - Dinajpur Dakshin - West Bengal - Green Zone

731 - Purulia - West Bengal - Green Zone

732 - Alipurduar - West Bengal - Green Zone

733 - Jhargram - West Bengal - Green Zone