The Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government for extending the lockdown by two weeks from May 4 without giving an account of the prevailing coronavirus situation and "failing" to chalk out a roadmap for revival of the economy reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak.
The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.
"We have nothing to say about the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks as our party has already said that we would go by the Centre's decision on the lockdown," veteran TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy told PTI over phone.
"But the Union government should come out clean on various issues including the exact reasons for extending the lockdown," he said.
He wondered whether the Centre was serious to revive the economy and provide financial package to states to combat adversity due to the pandemic.
Lockdown 3.0: Is Kolkata a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in West Bengal
Full list in West Bengal:
711 - Kolkata - West Bengal - Red Zone
712 - Howrah - West Bengal - Red Zone
713 - 24 Paraganas North - West Bengal - Red Zone
714 - 24 Paraganas South - West Bengal - Red Zone
715 - Medinipur West - West Bengal - Red Zone
716 - Medinipur East - West Bengal - Red Zone
717 - Darjeeling - West Bengal - Red Zone
718 - Jalpaiguri - West Bengal - Red Zone
719 - Kalimpong - West Bengal - Red Zone
720 - Maldah - West Bengal - Red Zone
721 - Hooghly - West Bengal - Orange Zone
722 - Paschim Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone
723 - Nadia - West Bengal - Orange Zone
724 - Purba Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone
725 - Murshidabad - West Bengal - Orange Zone
726 - Dinajpur Uttar - West Bengal - Green Zone
727 - Bankura - West Bengal - Green Zone
728 - Birbhum - West Bengal - Green Zone
729 - Coochbehar - West Bengal - Green Zone
730 - Dinajpur Dakshin - West Bengal - Green Zone
731 - Purulia - West Bengal - Green Zone
732 - Alipurduar - West Bengal - Green Zone
733 - Jhargram - West Bengal - Green Zone
