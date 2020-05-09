Lockdown 3.0: 15 detained after mob pelts stone at policemen enforcing lockdown in Ahmedabad

On Friday night, an agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were enforcing lockdown in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad.
Shahpur is in `Red Zone' as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality. While a police inspector was injured in the stone-pelting, 15 persons were detained by police. Police lobbed 5 teargas shells to disperse the mob.
According to reports, a police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones.
As per a report by Indian Express, the clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. A few locals were allegedly beaten up by RAF personnel as they had stepped out of their house to procure food commodities despite a complete shutdown observed in Ahmedabad.
On April 23, a similar incident a police team was attacked with stones in the Chamundanagar area of Sardarnagar when the police went to disperse a gathering of people trying to organise a religious event (Purvaj Amavas). During the incident, four policemen were injured. Later, the mob was dispersed after officials called the reinforcements.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)