Lockdown 3.0: 15 detained after mob pelts stone at policemen enforcing lockdown in Ahmedabad

On Friday night, an agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were enforcing lockdown in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad.

Shahpur is in `Red Zone' as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality. While a police inspector was injured in the stone-pelting, 15 persons were detained by police. Police lobbed 5 teargas shells to disperse the mob.

According to reports, a police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones.