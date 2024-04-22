Live Breaking News Updates: 17-Yr-Old Grandmaster D Gukesh Scripts History By Winning Candidates Chess Tournament

22 April 2024 08:06 AM IST
Kuwait Starts First Hindi Radio Broadcast
The first-ever Hindi radio broadcast has started in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait lauded Kuwait's Ministry of Information for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday.
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait noted that this step taken will further strengthen the ties between the two nations.
22 April 2024 08:03 AM IST
17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh becomes youngest winner to challenge for World Title
India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament here to become youngest ever challenger to the world title.
He will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year. Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points here after drawing his final-round game against American Hikaru Nakamura.