Actor Chinmay Mandlekar REACTS After Receiving Hate For Naming His Son Jehangir: 'Trolling Mentally Affected My Family' (VIDEO)

Popular actor Chinmay Mandlekar, who stars in Marathi and Hindi films, has reacted strongly after receiving backlash because of his son's name. Chinmay tied the knot with Neha Mandlekar in 2009 and they are proud parents to a son whom they named 'Jehangir'. However, they were slammed by a section of social media users for naming their son after a Mughal Emperor.

Both Chinmay and Neha took to their respective social media accounts recently to react to relentless trolling and hateful messages they have been receiving on Instagram.

In the video, Chinmay said that the trolling has caused distress to him and his family and his son's name has been dragged into a troll attack.

"I have time and again defended myself and justified why I named my son Jehangir. We have always been trolled because of his name and it has caused distress to our family. We have always received vulgar, indecent and hateful comments because of this," he said.

The actor, who is best known for essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in films, said that from now on, he will not play his roles.

Chinmay added, "I have received a lot of love and praises for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not only in Maharashtra but across the country and even outside the country. But now, I want to very politely say this that I will not do Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's roles."

The actor said that the trolling has affected him and his family mentally. He said he wants to prioritise his family's well-being over his professional commitments.

Responding to the hate they have been receiving, Neha stated that it was their constitutional right to name they son whatever they wanted to and that naming him Jehangir was not a 'crime.

Neha also talked about the positive attributions associated with the name and defended their decision to name their son Jehangir.

Take a look at her video here:

When Kareena and Saif received backlash for their son's name

For those unversed, Bollywood actors and power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also criticised for naming their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The couple had named their first son Taimur after he was born in 2016 and then, too, they were greeted with negativity naming him after a Turkish invader. However, Bebo and Saif had maintained that it means 'iron'.

Sharing her take on the flak she received for naming her boys, Kareena told The Guardian in 2021, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls."

Chinamy Mandlekar's films

Chimay was last seen as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Shivrayancha Chhava which released in February 2024. He has been a part of Hindi films like The Kashmir Files, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Shanghai, Tere Bin Laden, and others.