‘I feel terrible about it’: Kareena Kapoor reacts to backlash for naming sons Taimur and Jehangir

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child is only a few months old, but his name has been dragged into an unseemly troll attack.

The world knew that the child had been named 'Jeh' – as confirmed by his maternal grandfather Randhir Kapoor. But then, reports started circulating that Kareena and Saif's second son was named Jehangir -- and that invited social media ire.

The couple had named their first son Taimur after he was born in 2016 and then, too, they were greeted with negativity naming him after a ‘Turkish invader’. Bebo and Saif had maintained that it means ‘iron’.

Sharing her take on the flak she received for naming her boys, Kareena told The Guardian, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Earlier, Kareena had told India Today that there’s no place for negativity in their lives as a family.

She said, “I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here.”

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan. She is also set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:41 AM IST