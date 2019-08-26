‘Little kids can’t step out of their houses’: Woman narrates J&K ordeal to Rahul Gandhi

A woman stood up and talked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with teary eyes to Rahul Gandhi. This incident took place when Rahul Gandhi with delegation of opposition leaders were returning back to Delhi from Srinagar airport after facing refusal to visit Srinagar on August 24. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sitaram Yechury were part of the delegation on the visit to Srinagar.
According to a Scroll.in report, the woman stood and said, “Little kids are not allowed to step out of their houses. My brother is a heart patient. We are under stress in all ways.” Rahul Gandhi was listening to her attentively and then held her hand in assurance.
Speaking out in support of the woman’s claim, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented that “this is one out of the millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of nationalism.” She added that the act of shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir is political and anti-national.
According to the report, Rahul Gandhi was saying to a security at the airport that “The Governor has invited me to visit. If the government is saying that everything is normal in Kashmir, it is quite surprising that we are not being allowed to go out of the airport.”
Jammu and Kashmir is under lockdown since the abrogation of Article 370 that made the state a Union Territory.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)